IPG Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,882 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $166.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.61 and a 1-year high of $169.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

