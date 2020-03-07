IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 191,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,270,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $122.54 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.06 and a one year high of $123.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

