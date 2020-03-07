Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $12,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $755,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,888 shares of company stock worth $1,123,366. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRWD opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.06 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

