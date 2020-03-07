Italo (XTA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Italo has a market cap of $22,816.00 and $26.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 3,831,397 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official website is italo.network.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

