JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -5.00

Media stories about JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JetBlue Airways earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted JetBlue Airways’ score:

JBLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15,722,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,913 shares of company stock valued at $435,604 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

