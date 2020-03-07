K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of K12 worth $13,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in K12 during the third quarter worth $4,893,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of K12 by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 331,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 116,306 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter worth about $2,255,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of K12 by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of K12 during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $839.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. K12 Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. K12 had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 5.15%. K12’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that K12 Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti reduced their target price on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

