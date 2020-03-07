KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149,688 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of KAR Auction Services worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,683,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,521,000 after purchasing an additional 617,226 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,841,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after buying an additional 272,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,361,000 after buying an additional 1,533,918 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,697,000 after buying an additional 487,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3,783.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,502,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,200 shares during the last quarter.

KAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

In related news, Director David Didomenico purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $217,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $18.60 on Friday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

