KARMA Price Up 786.1% Over Last 7 Days (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. KARMA has a total market cap of $970,615.00 and approximately $411.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 786.1% higher against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $20.33 and $5.60.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002350 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092.

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $13.77, $50.98, $18.94, $32.15, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55, $20.33 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.