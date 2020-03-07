KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of KEMET worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KEMET by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KEMET by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in KEMET during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in KEMET by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 755,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,449,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in KEMET by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:KEM opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. KEMET Co. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. KEMET’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KEMET Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

