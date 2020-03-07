Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,295,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 654,549 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 2.1% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Kinder Morgan worth $133,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137,878 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,204,000 after purchasing an additional 650,900 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,305,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,460 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,071,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,040,000 after purchasing an additional 119,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,805,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,242,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,139,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 959,624 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,827 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. 23,713,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,295,277. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

