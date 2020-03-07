Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -3.67

Headlines about Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) have been trending very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Kirkland’s earned a coverage optimism score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Kirkland’s’ analysis:

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $144.94 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. Research analysts predict that Kirkland’s will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

