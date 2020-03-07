Klimatas Market Cap Hits $15,567.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 75.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $15,567.00 and $972.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00349112 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004933 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000976 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

