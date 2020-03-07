Komodo Market Capitalization Reaches $76.70 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $76.70 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00007086 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Bitbns and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00113976 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002248 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,661,860 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, Crex24, Bittrex and BarterDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.