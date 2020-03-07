Krios (KRI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $417.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,880,921 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

