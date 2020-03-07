KZ Cash Hits Market Cap of $113,684.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $113,684.00 and approximately $802.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

