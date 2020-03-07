LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). LendingClub posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on LC. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

LC stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 7.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $911.34 million, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,258,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,738,000 after buying an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter worth about $28,181,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in LendingClub by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.