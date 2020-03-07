LEOcoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $642.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $331,318.00 and approximately $642.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, TOPBTC, LEOxChange and Bit-Z.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, C-CEX, Bit-Z and LEOxChange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

