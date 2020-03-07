LHT Achieves Market Cap of $4.16 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. LHT has a total market cap of $4.16 million and $531.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LHT has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000913 BTC on major exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000121 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. LHT's official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

