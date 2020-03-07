Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Liberty Latin America worth $13,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LILA. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,205,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 33.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 566,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 141,164 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,249.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LILA shares. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of LILA stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

