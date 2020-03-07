LiquidApps (DAPP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $84,950.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $84,950.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 62% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,027,722,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,822,725 tokens. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

