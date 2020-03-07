Liquidity Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58,106.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $925,744.00 and approximately $58,106.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

