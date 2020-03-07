Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,774 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Livent worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Livent by 56.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Livent by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Livent stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.77. Livent Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.61 million. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Corporation will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.