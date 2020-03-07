Lobstex Tops 1-Day Volume of $137,944.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $378,741.00 and $137,944.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00349112 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004933 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000976 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,738,988 coins and its circulating supply is 18,738,976 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

