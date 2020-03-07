LocalCoinSwap Price Up 50.2% Over Last Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 50.2% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $290,141.00 and $55,772.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

