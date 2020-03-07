LOCIcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (LOCI)

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One LOCIcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Kucoin. In the last seven days, LOCIcoin has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. LOCIcoin has a total market capitalization of $31,630.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LOCIcoin Token Profile

LOCIcoin’s launch date was November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,387,232 tokens. LOCIcoin’s official website is loci.io. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io. The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io.

LOCIcoin Token Trading

LOCIcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCIcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCIcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

