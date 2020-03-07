LockTrip Market Cap Hits $6.14 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $8,723.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00004511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Mercatox and HitBTC. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017667 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004101 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Fatbtc, HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Mercatox, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.