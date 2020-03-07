Loom Network (LOOM) Market Cap Tops $24.70 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Tidex, GOPAX and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $24.70 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,914,971 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network.

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Fatbtc, GOPAX, Allbit, Hotbit, Poloniex, DEx.top, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Coinbe, DragonEX, YoBit, Tidex, IDEX, CoinExchange, Binance, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

