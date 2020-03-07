LUNA (LUNA) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Coinone, GOPAX and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUNA Profile

LUNA's genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA's official website is terra.money. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Bitrue, Coinone, Upbit, Bittrex, GDAC and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

