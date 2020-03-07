Lunyr (LUN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.57 Million

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Lunyr has a market cap of $2.33 million and $4.57 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lunyr has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Huobi, BiteBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, YoBit, Huobi, Bittrex, Liqui, BigONE, HitBTC, Gate.io, BiteBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

