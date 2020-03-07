M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) & HarborOne Bancorp (NYSE:HONE) Head-To-Head Contrast

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HarborOne Bancorp and M&T Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 M&T Bank 1 11 3 0 2.13

HarborOne Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.26%. M&T Bank has a consensus price target of $171.62, indicating a potential upside of 37.15%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than M&T Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.1% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of M&T Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 8.47% 3.93% 0.48% M&T Bank 27.79% 13.37% 1.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and M&T Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $215.76 million 2.66 $18.27 million $0.33 29.73 M&T Bank $6.94 billion 2.35 $1.93 billion $13.75 9.10

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HarborOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

M&T Bank beats HarborOne Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, 1 commercial loan office, 1 lending office, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through ‘HarborOne U,' with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides credit and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate credit, and deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; demand, savings; and time accounts; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 750 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, and the District of Columbia; a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, and Canada; and an office in George Town, Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

