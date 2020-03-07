Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,736,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $219,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $239.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.70. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Cfra cut Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

