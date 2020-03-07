Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 171,938 Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Construction Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. Construction Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $905.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.