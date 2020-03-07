Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 474,000 Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 474,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 26.7% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CTL opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.