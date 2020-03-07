Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 128,288 CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 128,288 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of CommVault Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1,052.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 604,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 552,060 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,495,000 after acquiring an additional 222,558 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 45.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 108,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,530,000 after acquiring an additional 74,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 68,244 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $66.86. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

