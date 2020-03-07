Madison Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 165,511 Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 165,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Flexion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 610,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 37,382 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,437,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,860,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $567.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.49. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

FLXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.