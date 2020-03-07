Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $23.28 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 55,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $5,047,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 105.1% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Shares of JNJ opened at $142.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $374.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

