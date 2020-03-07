Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Colfax as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colfax by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 114,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. Colfax Corp has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colfax in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

