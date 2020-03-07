Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $4.62 Million in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 275,411 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of BOX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BOX by 69.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 125,349 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

NYSE BOX opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. Box Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative return on equity of 577.11% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Box Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities downgraded BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.