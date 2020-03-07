Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.83 Million Investment in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cardiovascular Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

CSII opened at $38.16 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

