Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.13 Million Investment in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 159,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.96% of Chuy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 603.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of Chuy’s stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $314.59 million, a PE ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHUY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

