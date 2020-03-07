Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $4.85 Million Investment in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189,702 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Apache as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apache by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Apache by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Apache by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 86,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 259,616 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Apache from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

APA opened at $20.70 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

