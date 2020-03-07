Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.16 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $96.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $104.39. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.92 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

