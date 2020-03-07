Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.35 Million Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 258,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of BBJP opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.