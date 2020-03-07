Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Carlisle Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,812,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,730 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 182,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.86.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $144.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $169.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.40.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

