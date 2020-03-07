Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 5.69% of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCJ opened at $62.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $77.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42.

