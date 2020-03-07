Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,451 Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Boston Beer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.14.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $384.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $258.34 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.13.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.98, for a total value of $1,443,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,211 shares of company stock worth $44,005,623. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.