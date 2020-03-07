Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,900 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,523,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $493,159,000 after purchasing an additional 282,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,594,169 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $241,055,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $103,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in FedEx by 26.8% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 655,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $127.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 608.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $199.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.32.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.