Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 54,036 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.42.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

