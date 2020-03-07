Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $2.46 Million Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Insperity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 60.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 61,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Insperity by 3.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Insperity by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,884,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,350. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $64.78 on Friday. Insperity Inc has a 12 month low of $62.25 and a 12 month high of $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.16.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

