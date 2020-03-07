Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $5.20 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Edgewell Personal Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,148,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 59,073 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.10.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

